Taylor Swift has long had her roots in New York City where she enjoyed the liveliness and the proximity to prominent events, high-end restaurants and other A-list celebrities. But it sounds like she’s planning to change her home base for one big reason – her romance with Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Taylor Swift has decided to move full-time to Nashville in order to be closer to her football star boyfriend.

A source close close to the situation told the outlet that this rather shocking change is to “establish roots in the ground for her future.”

“Taylor has grown up a lot in the past couple of years,” the source said. “Falling in love with Travis so deeply has shifted her priorities around a bit and has given her a new outlook on life.”

The move means that she will now be just a 90-minute plane ride away from Kansas City, where Kelce lives.

This doesn’t mean that Taylor will completely uproot herself from New York, it just means that she plans to settle down a little bit with Kelce as they look toward the next stages of their lives.

“She will always have her home in NYC, as well as her other homes around the world,” the source said.

“Ideally, she and Travis will live together in one home as they start a family. This is no different than any other couple with a family.

“New York City is exciting, and Taylor will always consider this home. But she is growing, as is their relationship, and she feels that it is time for her to establish roots in the ground for her future.”

And it sounds like Nashville is a great place for them to start a family.

“Nashville is the place where she started her career, and this is all coming full circle. They both love the city,” the source said.

“It is beautiful and it offers them the peace and tranquility with the assurance of safety that they both require.”

It’s rather shocking that Swift is willing to change her life so drastically, but it’s clear that things with Travis are getting pretty serious.

