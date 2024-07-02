Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past several months, Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce have formed quite a strong relationship, and it sounds like the pop star has already made her decision about where she thinks it will end up.

According to an Us Weekly inside source, Taylor Swift has never been happier in any other relationship and she has made the decision that she “absolutely” wants to spend the rest of her life with Travis Kelce.

“Nobody has ever made Taylor feel this way,” a source told Us Weekly. “Taylor and Travis bring out the best in each other and lift each other up. She absolutely sees this going the distance.”

While the couple are not yet engaged, it certainly seems that things are heading in that direction. A recent report suggested that Swift and Kelce were already planning some aspects of their future wedding together, and they appear to have given a pretty significant hint about their future together during Kelce’s recent appearance on stage at the Eras Tour.

It’s not clear when the couple plans to take the next step in their relationship, but they certainly seem to be enjoying their relationship together in the meantime.

[Us Weekly]