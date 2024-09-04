Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have now been dating for about a year, but according to one leaked document, it sounds like the two are planning a public breakup later this month.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, a document has leaked that appears to detail plans for their breakup later this month. The leaked document appears to have been created by Los Angeles-based firm Full Scope and it outlines a PR strategy for the upcoming breakup between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with the date of the breakup set at Sept. 28.

The document outlines a plan to release an official statement three days “post-breakup” to “allow the initial media frenzy to settle and ensure clarity.” The document even gave an example of what the statement might look like: “Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other’s personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time. They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best.”

It’s worth noting that Kelce’s representatives and Full Scope have denied the validity of these leaked documents.

[The Daily Mail]