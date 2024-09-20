Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift has been in attendance for the first two Kansas City Chiefs games of the season in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce, and it sounds like that’s because of a promise she made to the star tight end.

According to an inside source from Life & Style Magazine, Taylor Swift made a promise to Travis Kelce to attend as many of his games this season as she can.

“She’ll be cheering him on from the VIP suite,” the source told Life & Style Magazine.

The source also told Life & Style Magazine that Swift is excited to spend time with Kelce’s family and friends, as well.

“She fits in well with his crew. She’s completely down-to-Earth around them and not what they thought a superstar would be like. They genuinely like her,” the source said.

Last season, Swift attended 13 games in support of Kelce, including the Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers back in February.

Swift has a break for the next few weeks before she plays the final shows of her Eras Tour later in the fall.

Until she returns to tour, fans can likely expect to see Swift in the stands supporting her boyfriend whenever the Chiefs are playing.

[Life & Style Magazine]