Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for over a year now. And even though Kelce is currently in the middle of his NFL season with multiple years remaining on his contract, it sounds like he’s very much ready to walk away from the game and marry his superstar girlfriend.

In a surprising report, an inside source recently revealed to Radar Online that Travis Kelce “can’t wait” to retire from the Kansas City Chiefs and marry Taylor Swift, indicating that they could soon be engaged.

“He can’t wait to be looking after Taylor 24/7. He wants to be somewhere between a house husband, a mentor, and a manager. That’s his dream: to get married to Taylor and hang up his boots,” the source shared with Radar Online.

“He knows his body can’t take too much more of the pain he receives in the NFL, and that will be Taylor’s gain,” the source added.

This report surfaced just days after Kelce himself addressed the prospect of retirement.

During a recent episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce reflected on playing against his hometown Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. On the show, he admitted it might have been the last time he played there.

“It felt so surreal,” Kelce said. “I don’t know if it’s the last time I’ll ever play in Cleveland, but it kinda felt like I was giving it one last hoorah before I’m done because you know I’ve only played there twice in 12 years.”

Unsurprisingly, the idea that the iconic tight end might be considering retirement sparked significant discussion in the comments of the story on NewsBreak.

“Travis may retire after the Super Bowl 2025 if they win, but I don’t see it. I think Travis will play one more year like brother 13 seasons. Travis is going to make movies he has really enjoyed being the host of the game show and the show he was on. He wouldn’t be able to just be a stay at home husband nor would Taylor want that. I’m excited to see all the good they do together,” one person commented.

“I hope y’all stay together forever cause most celebrities do not. They always see something better, but she sees something in you, and you see something in her, so y’all should last. Best wishes,” another commenter added.

“That’s great news. Will be happy for them,” someone else wrote.

“She’s not getting any younger if they want children. I think she just turned 35? I’m so thrilled for her that she finally found a guy who is ‘man enough’ for her. A real man who isn’t threatened by her talent, her success, and her beautiful spirit. He is absolutely adorable. What fun it will be to see all the good they will do!!!” another person shared.

“I don’t think Taylor can wait either. It’s her dream to be your wife. We are also ready,” another person remarked.

“I love this,” another wrote.

“He will become head of her security team,” someone else joked.

Kelce is currently in the midst of the least productive season of his career, averaging about four fewer yards per reception this season compared to his career average, which has fueled speculation about his potential retirement after this season.

While he is under contract with the team until 2026, there is nothing stopping him from retiring before then.

[Radar Online]