Taylor Swift Super Bowl Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NFLBy Kevin Harrish on

Over the past several months, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift have formed quite a strong relationship and are quite clearly smitten with each other, leading many to believe that they could be on the verge of an engagement and imminent marriage. But in a brutal turn of events, it doesn’t sound like that’s the case, after all.

Despite speculation that a proposal could be coming, an inside source recently told Us Weekly that Travis Kelce currently has “no plans” to propose to Taylor Swift anytime in the near future.

“Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon,” the inside source told Us Weekly. “It’s not even on his radar. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration.”

The source said that Kelce “cares very deeply” about Taylor Swift but when it comes to a proposal, “he’s just not there yet.”

Obviously, this is pretty brutal news for anyone who was hoping that the two would get engaged soon, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Obviously, they could get engaged one day, but it doesn’t sound like it’ll happen anytime soon.

[Us Weekly]

About Kevin Harrish

View all posts by Kevin Harrish