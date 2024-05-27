Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past several months, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift have formed quite a strong relationship and are quite clearly smitten with each other, leading many to believe that they could be on the verge of an engagement and imminent marriage. But in a brutal turn of events, it doesn’t sound like that’s the case, after all.

Despite speculation that a proposal could be coming, an inside source recently told Us Weekly that Travis Kelce currently has “no plans” to propose to Taylor Swift anytime in the near future.

“Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon,” the inside source told Us Weekly. “It’s not even on his radar. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration.”

The source said that Kelce “cares very deeply” about Taylor Swift but when it comes to a proposal, “he’s just not there yet.”

Obviously, this is pretty brutal news for anyone who was hoping that the two would get engaged soon, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

First they have to deal with their families constantly asking when they’re getting married now they have sources asking smh. — William Quantrill (@WillyQuantrill) May 21, 2024

Why is it up to him? Why can't SHE propose! In any case, I think it's perfectly fine to wait til they're sure. BUT, I'd say it's a decision they make TOGETHER. She won't be "waiting" for him to decide…cause he'll fumble the girl if that's the case. — Nancy J Alan-Monica GH – TNT STAN (@OrdinaryfoolNJ) May 21, 2024

Wow. That's pretty definitive. — J/C MEDIA (@JCMEDIACOMPANY1) May 21, 2024

What a relief — Cecilia ⎕ (@ceciliaannmt) May 21, 2024

I sure hope not, bc that would be doomed for sure. Toooooo soon — Irish Princess (@Invinci26717793) May 21, 2024

I pray they enjoy their relationship, discovering if they’re truly compatible for each other. If engagement is in their future, I pray it’s on their time. — Joyful 💙 (@capricornmathlv) May 21, 2024

Good no harm in not rushing! — sam mansker (@kcwolfpac79) May 21, 2024

Obviously, they could get engaged one day, but it doesn’t sound like it’ll happen anytime soon.

[Us Weekly]