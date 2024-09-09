By iHeartRadioCA, CC BY 3.0

NFL fans are furious with the heaping portion of pop icon Taylor Swift in the league’s latest commercial.

The NFL released the teaser promo ahead of its 2024 campaign, which kicks off Thursday night. The advertisement features Swift a whopping five times yet leaves out other obvious stars.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, despite his several offseason controversies, features prominently in the ad at first. The video then cuts to Swift celebrating her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, scoring a touchdown.

Swift is also seen locking lips with Kelce after the Chiefs’ AFC Championship victory last season, as well as chugging a beer during the Super Bowl.

FOOTBALL IS BACK THIS WEEK 🏈 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YVR8kbZnfm — NFL (@NFL) September 2, 2024

Other outlets have noticed the notable absence of NFL stars like San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Fans took to Twitter, the social media platform currently marketed as X, to register their disgust over the ample inclusion of Swift.

“Genuine question,” one fan asked. “Why is Taylor Swift shown more times in this video than anyone in your actual league?”

One fan noticed that the reigning MVP, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, only featured in the commercial once.

“Is this the @taylorswift13 league? Only showed MVP @Lj_era8 once but TS 5 times…,” they wrote.

“We WERE excited.. but then showing someone’s gf 5x makes us all cringe,” wrote another fan.