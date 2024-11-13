Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

It appears that Taylor Swift and her football star boyfriend, Travis Kelce, were struck with a horrible and frightening situation last month.

While Taylor Swift was in town to support Travis Kelce in his game against the New Orleans Saints, Kelce’s home was burglarized while they were away for the game, according to a report from TMZ Sports.





TMZ Sports obtained a police report this week indicating that Kelce’s home was broken into around 7:33 p.m. on Oct. 7 – just minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs began their Monday Night Football game against the Saints.

According to TMZ’s report, Kelce had $20,000 in cash stolen from his home and his back door was damaged.

Obviously, this situation caused quite a scare for Taylor and Travis, as they chose not to even stay in the home the night of the break-in, instead opting to stay in a hotel in the city.

“Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift didn’t take any chances during last month’s break-in at his home. Our sources say Travis and Taylor stayed at a downtown Kansas City hotel on the night of the Oct. 7th burglary, after the Chiefs’ “Monday Night Football” showdown with the Saints at Arrowhead Stadium. We’re told Taylor and Travis’s security wasn’t playing around after the break-in,” TMZ reported on Wednesday.

Needless to say, this is pretty horrible news for Taylor and Travis, and it sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

“How don’t they have 24 hour security?” one fan questioned in a post on X.

“I know where they live, it’s very secure area hard to get in, unless you have permission to be in that neighborhood maybe it’s an inside job?” another fan pondered.

“Idiots, get a job and buy your own stuff,” one fan said in response to the burglaries.

“Can they not afford 24 hr armed security?” another fan asked.

“They shouldn’t call the police. They should call Swifties to investigate and those people be arrested within a hour,” another fan joked.

“That sucks. You want your home to be your protected safe space. Criminals that prey on others SUCK,” someone else added.

TMZ reports that the FBI has joined the investigation along with local authorities, though it’s unclear if there are any suspects.

