About two weeks ago, Toronto police launched an investigation into a series of ticket frauds involving the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts at the Rogers Centre this month, and they were able to provide a pretty significant update this week.

Police announced earlier this month that they had received about 40 complaints of fraudulent tickets from the same vendor totaling more than $70,000.

“On Thursday November 14, 2024, the HRPS began receiving a number of complaints involving undelivered tickets. To date, the HRPS has now received approximately 40 complaints of fraudulent or nonexistent tickets involving the same vendor. The estimated total value of these tickets is more than $70,000,” police announced at the time.

This week, police announced that they had made an arrest in the case.

In a statement released on Tuesday, police revealed that a woman by the name of Denise Tisor was arrested after using the alias of “Denise Blackhawk” on Facebook Marketplace to pull off her scam.

Police say that Tisor offered tickets for the Taylor Swift concerts being held in Toronto, providing various dates and seat locations for the concerts. Once a price was agreed upon, victims sent e-transactions for the full payment of the tickets, with some of these tickets purchased as early as August 2023 when the concert tickets first became available.

According to the police statement, Tisor told the victims that tickets would not be released until days prior to the concert. On the day of the concert, however, victims found that the tickets had not been transferred to their accounts. When victims requested their money back, police said Tisor informed them that the money was gone

All in all, police say that 28 victims paid for fraudulent tickets with a value of just under $70,000.

Tisor has been arrested and charged with Fraud of Over $5,000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, 32 counts of Fraud Under $5,000, and 32 counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

Police believe there could be more victims.

