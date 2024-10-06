Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are perhaps the most famous celebrity couple on the planet right now.

But when Kelce celebrated his birthday this weekend, the pop sensation was nowhere to be found.

Travis Kelce celebrated his 35th birthday at his second annual Kelce Car Jam charity event in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon.

At the event, Kelce was joined by friends and family, including his brother Jason Kelce. But there was one notable absence as Taylor Swift was not in attendance, though some of her songs were played at the event.

Kelce confirmed during an interview with Page Six that the pop star would not be in attendance but said that she was planning to attend Monday night’s game between the Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints.

“She will be not be here [today. But] I know she’s coming in for the game,” Kelce told Page Six at the event on Saturday.

After attending the first two Kansas City Chiefs games of the season in support of Kelce, Swift did not attend the past two games.

We’ll have to see whether or not Swift does indeed decide to attend Monday night’s game.

