Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

After attending the first two Kansas City Chiefs games of the season, Taylor Swift has been notably absent from the stands for the past two weeks. But it sounds like there are good reasons for that.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Taylor Swift’s absence this weekend was likely due to preparation and rehearsals for the continuation of her Eras Tour next month.

“Taylor is going back on tour in a couple weeks in Florida … so it appears rehearsals may be contributing to her missing Travis’ recent games,” TMZ reported.

Swift missed the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon as well as last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

But even despite her absences, it sounds like the couple is still together.

“Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still going strong despite her noticeable absence at his last two NFL games,” TMZ reported on Monday.

“Sources familiar with the couple tell TMZ … Taylor and Travis remain a couple, even though she hasn’t been able to make it to his last two games in Atlanta and Los Angeles.”

The Chiefs are set to take on the New Orleans Saints in Kansas City this weekend. We’ll have to see whether or not Swift is in attendance.

[TMZ]