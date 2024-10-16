Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since she began dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has spent a lot more time around the team. That has given star quarterback Patrick Mahomes the opportunity to get to know her a little bit more on the personal side.

In fact, Patrick Mahomes has spent enough time around Taylor Swift over the past several months that he was actually able to confirm a pretty prominent rumor about the pop sensation.

Over the past several years, a rumor has developed that the pop sensation is quite a prolific Baker.

Mahomes was able to confirm that Taylor Swift is indeed a great baker.

During a recent interview on 96.5 The Fan, Mahomes revealed that Swift has baked a number of things for him and his family that he has had the opportunity to taste.

“She’s made different treats that have been around my house, like muffins and donuts and stuff like that,” Mahomes said according to Athlon Sports.

Mahomes said that his three-year-old daughter Sterling has even had a chance to bake with the pop superstar.

“Sterling’s a big baker as well, so they make some stuff together sometimes,” Mahomes said. “I’m not gonna say I don’t eat them. She’s as good as everyone’s talked about. She’s great as far as it comes to baking.”

Mahomes is not the first person to confirm this rumor about Swift. In fact, he’s not even the only Kansas City Chiefs player that Swift has baked for.

Earlier this year, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that Swift actually baked homemade pop tarts for the team’s offensive linemen, but not for him.

“She likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts,” Reid said earlier this year.

Swift might not have a lot of free time amidst her extremely busy career, but it’s clear that she makes time to bake.

