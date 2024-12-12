Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour made history as the first tour ever to earn $2 billion – but not everyone is happy about it.

On Monday, Ben Sesario of the New York Times confirmed that Taylor Swift had earned more than $2 billion from ticket sales on her Eras Tour – double the ticket sales of any other artist in history.

“Through its 149th and final show, which took place in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, Swift’s tour sold a total of $2,077,618,725 in tickets. That’s two billion and change — double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history and an extraordinary new benchmark for a white-hot international concert business,” Sesario wrote for the New York Times.

“Those figures were confirmed to The New York Times for the first time by Taylor Swift Touring, the singer’s production company. While the financial details of the Eras Tour have been a subject of constant industry speculation since tickets were first offered more than two years ago — through a presale so in-demand it crashed Ticketmaster’s system — Swift has never authorized disclosure of the tour’s numbers until now.”

Obviously, the tour was nothing short of historic with these numbers, but not everyone saw this as a good thing.

In fact, many fans took to social media to express their outright disgust with the pop sensation for what they see as a “gross” and “disgusting” display of greed and capitalism.

“Egregious. There should be NO $2 billion dollar tours, and ticket prices should NOT put families in financial distress. Capitaylism at its worst,” someone wrote in a comment on Reddit.

“So gross. There just seems to be more and more of this grotesque accumulation of wealth nowadays whilst the poor become poorer. She is the female Musk. Idc what anyone says,” another person added.

“The way this is being celebrated is very dystopian. Celebrating how one person has accumulated unethical amount of wealth while the world is struggling is…something else,” someone else wrote.

“Gross capitalism and materialism taking advantage of young kids IMO making their families who already can’t afford it spend whatever they have at gross prices. it stopped being about the music a while ago. this is how to squeeze every penny possible from your impressionable fans,” another person criticized.

“I feel sick. How can you live with yourself knowing you have enough money to significantly change the lives of so many people and just keep it for yourself?” someone else said.

“Because it was a well-planned money grab, from merch to variants to tickets… everything was valued at cult-worthy pricing, they buy these tickets like they have all the money in the world,” another person added.

While some might be celebrating this accomplishment, it’s clear that not everyone sees this as an accomplishment worth celebration.

