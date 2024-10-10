Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift has become well known for her fashion, but fans don’t seem to think the outfit she wore to Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints was appropriate for a football game.

Before the game, Taylor Swift was seen walking into the stadium wearing a plaid Vivienne Westwood outfit with a black plaid mini-dress as well as a heart-shaped neckline and a heart-shaped purse. She was also donning some large, knee-high black platform boots.

It was undoubtedly a carefully styled and very expensive outfit, but fans were not exactly happy about it.

Taylor Swift has arrived for Monday Night Football 🌟 📺 #NOvsKC | 8:15 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/t6gU95nJsM — ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2024

Many fans did not seem to think this was an appropriate outfit to wear to a football game, and they took to social media to express their outrage.

“This is by far one of the worst outfits for a football game I have seen in my life,” a fan wrote on Reddit. “Where the [heck] does she think she is going?”

“not appropriate for the venue,” another fan wrote.

“Bro why cant these people just wear jeans and a tshirt like a normal person,” someone else asked.

“What about this outfit says ‘watching a football game’??” another fan added.

“It’s nothing but a photo-op for her,” a fan wrote.

“You mean you don’t wear picnic tablecloths to football games too?” another person asked.

“This is completely inappropriate for a football game,” someone else said.

Perhaps this is proof that designer clothing isn’t ideal for every occasion.

