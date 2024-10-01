Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift has not been at the past two Kansas City Chiefs games, sparking concerns about her relationship with football star Travis Kelce. But it seems that not only are the two

According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are indeed still together despite her absences from the games, and in a shocking bit of news, it sounds like she is working on some new music for her fans.

“Taylor and Travis are still together,” an inside source told Entertainment Tonight. “Taylor is hoping to put out new music and then take some time off together with Travis.”

This is obviously pretty shocking news for her fans that she is working on new music since she just recently put out her Tortured Poets Department album just a few months ago, so it sparked a lot of reactions.

“IM SORRY….NEW MUSIC???” one fan wrote in the comments.

“WHAT DOES SHE MEAN BY NEW MUSIC,” another fan wrote.

“New music??!! I mean we know she’s been maybe doing something, but I can’t wait whether it’s new music or Rep TV.” another fan commented.

“I’m thinking a Christmas album!” one fan speculated.

Needless to say, it sounds like fans are quite excited about the shocking news.

[Entertainment Tonight]