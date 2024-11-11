Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, Taylor Swift collected a few awards at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester, England, but she was not in attendance, accepting the awards with a pre-recorded video, instead. However, the video was not exactly honest about why she wasn’t able to attend the awards.

In the video, Taylor Swift claimed that she was “coming to you from the Eras Tour.”

“Hey guys, it’s Taylor. I am coming to you from the Eras Tour, and I’m so sad that I can’t be with you tonight. But thank you so much for these amazing awards,” she said.

This is a pretty clear lie from the pop sensation because Taylor was certainly not on tour during the awards show – and everyone knew it.

Instead of attending the awards in England, Taylor stayed back in the United States to attend Sunday afternoon’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

This marked the fourth game this season that Swift has attended, and it wasn’t exactly a secret as Swift was seen entering the venue and was seen on camera multiple times during the broadcast.

Of course, there are some good reasons why Swift might have offered the correct information in her acceptance video. Perhaps her plans changed between recording the video and Sunday afternoon or maybe the tour was the reason she chose not to travel overseas to the show but she was able to make a brief stop in Kansas City for the game.

Regardless, it’s clear that she was not exactly being truthful.

Swift is currently in the middle of a break in her tour schedule as she played her most recent show in Indianapolis on Nov. 3 and does not resume her shows until her Nov. 14 concert in Toronto.

So clearly, she was not actively on the Eras Tour as she indicated in the video.

