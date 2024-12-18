Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift celebrated her 35th birthday along with her football star boyfriend Travis Kelce. But not everyone is happy about the lavish gifts he gave to her.

According to a report from The Sun, Travis Kelce spent about $175,000 on gifts for Taylor Swift for her birthday, including luxury jewelry and bouquets of flowers.

The outlet reported that Kelce spent a whopping $19,325 on flowers alone, gifting her 35 bouquets, one for each year, from the luxury floral brand The Million Roses.

As for the jewelry, the outlet reported that Kelce purchased his girlfriend a rose gold Day-Date 36 Rolex, valued at $60,350. He also purchased a customized gold split cuff with a heart engraved on the inside for $22,000, as well as a $25,000 Elsa Peretti open-heart bracelet from Tiffany & Co.

To complete the gift, Kelce bought a $35,500 Alhambra necklace, an $8,200 vintage Alhambra pendant, and spent $4,150 on a pair of Alhambra earrings.

“Thirty-five years old is a very important birthday, and he wanted to make things really special for this special occasion,” a source close to Kelce and Swift’s entourage told The U.S. Sun.

“Many luxury items, and the bouquets, one for each year.

“He has been working on this for a bit now, and he knows that the occasion was super important as now they are able to spend way more time together as the tour is over.

“The last few months have been very intense for the both of them, and now they just want to enjoy each other, and Taylor’s birthday is the first day of many more days and times for celebrations in the next couple of weeks.”

While some were impressed by the lavish gifts, some people were outright repulsed by the lavish showing of wealth.

Some fans took to social media to express their outrage at the over-the-top gifts, believing that it is a sign of a broken society.

“This is perfectly emblematic of our wasteful and extravagant spending habits during an era of unprecedented homelessness and inflation! Please, enlighten me on how capitalism is helping us efficiently assign our resources,” one person wrote on Reddit.

“There’s straight up going to be a French Revolution style wealth war in this country at some point. But it’s ok because she donates to food shelters,” someone else added.

“Blowing life changing money for most on stuff that she will toss into a dark closet and forget about after she eventually dumps him,” another person added.

“That just doesn’t sound romantic. So, he just essentially threw money at her?” someone else said.

“Why are people celebrating him spending twice the median income on a birthday gift for her? This is absolutely disgusting, not worth celebrating,” another person wrote.

Clearly, people are not happy with the two of them flaunting their massive wealth.

