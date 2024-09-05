Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs open their season against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, and it sounds like Taylor Swift will be in attendance in support of star tight end Travis Kelce.

According to a report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Kansas City Chiefs and the security team are expecting Taylor Swift to attend Thursday night’s game against the Ravens.

“The Chiefs and their security teams are expecting Taylor Swift to attend tonight’s game. She has been a positive influence on this organization during a roller-coaster offseason. How have the Chiefs prepared for this goal to be a Super Bowl three-peat?” Russini said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

The Chiefs and their security teams are expecting Taylor Swift to attend tonight's game. She has been a positive influence on this organization during a roller-coaster offseason. How have the Chiefs prepared for this goal to be a Super Bowl three-peat? https://t.co/7WOsPg8eeD — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 5, 2024

Swift began attending games in support of Kelce last season, beginning with a game between the Chiefs and the Chicago Bears in late September. She attended 13 games in total last season cheering on her boyfriend including the team’s Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

With a few weeks off from her Eras Tour, it’s probably safe to say that fans can expect Swift to attend quite a few games over the next few weeks, as well.

[Dianna Russini]