Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, global pop sensation Taylor Swift attended many Kansas City Chiefs games in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce. And now as the team prepares for their season-opening showdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, it sounds like Swift has decided that she will be in attendance once again.

According to a report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Kansas City Chiefs and the security team are expecting Taylor Swift to attend Thursday night’s game against the Ravens.

“The Chiefs and their security teams are expecting Taylor Swift to attend tonight’s game. She has been a positive influence on this organization during a roller-coaster offseason. How have the Chiefs prepared for this goal to be a Super Bowl three-peat?” Russini said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Needless to say, this is a pretty notable decision from the pop star, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Mini rant: Taylor is popular.

Taylor increases the NFL audience

Larger audience equals higher revenues.

Higher revenues equals more money in football

More money and larger audiences is better for your silly fan blog. A rising tide lifts all boats. It's not rocket science. https://t.co/lFLs4TW8E4 — Nick Miller (@NicholasMMiller) September 5, 2024

NFL Fan Watch Alert – Season 2 (Taylor’s Version) begins in earnest tonight https://t.co/YIzlgNS2Zu — Seth Wisner (@SethWisner) September 5, 2024

Here we go with this again. https://t.co/vq5eiMChyo — __lono__ (@__lonno) September 5, 2024

if her being there makes my daughter interested in watching it I am all kindsa for it https://t.co/Copv4a7F7h — David Duval (@BCBSUPERCAT) September 5, 2024

With the start of the NFL season it's the return of the best weekly storyline from last year: will Taylor Swift be attending this week's Chiefs game? https://t.co/vU1Bn1GNPJ — Hei Lun Chan (@heilun_chan) September 5, 2024

Swift began attending games in support of Kelce last season and ultimately ended up attending 13 different games including the team’s Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

With a few weeks off from her Eras Tour, Swift will likely attend quite a few games to open this season, too.

