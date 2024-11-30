Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

It seems that Taylor Swift is not exactly happy about some rather candid comments her football star boyfriend Travis Kelce made about their intimate life on his podcast.

On a recent episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, the brothers took a call from a listener who opened up to them that he and his wife were “going through a dry spell” in the bedroom and wanted advice.

In his response, Travis revealed a bit too much about his own physical relationship with Taylor Swift.

“I will personally mention that I have no idea what that’s (like),” Travis said on the podcast, suggesting that he and Taylor have never experienced a “dry spell” in their relationship.

However, a report from Radar Online reveals that Taylor was not exactly thrilled about these comments from her boyfriend.

“Word is, she was appalled by his comments. She was already tiring of his potty mouth, and now this. There’s no doubt it’s caused major strain in the relationship,” a source told Radar Online.

The source went on to argue that the remarks were a “terrible look” for the pop star and her personal brand.

“It’s a terrible look for Taylor, whose brand is built on her being squeaky-clean and empowered,” the source said.

The insider also suggested that Kelce is “staining” her reputation.

“The feeling is that Taylor needs to take a look at this guy and ask herself, ‘Is he worth staining your reputation and losing your incredible fans over?'” the source concluded.

Needless to say, this whole situation led to a lot of reactions.

“I could’ve told her this a year ago,” one fan said in a post on Reddit.

“It’s funny because Travis’ comment isn’t even that bad. And ‘squeaky clean image?’ Please, she’s a grown adult. [Intimacy] is a normal act,” another person wrote.

“She’s surprised a professional football player is foul-mouthed? Get real,” another person added.

“I don’t get what her issue is. The guy hasn’t changed since they met. Why is she surprised by what he said?” someone else asked.

“What took her so long to realise that overgrown frat boy with one brain cell Travis was bad for her image?” someone else wondered.

We’ll have to see how their relationship bounces back from this.

[Radar Online]