Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has gotten off to a slow start to the 2024 NFL season, and it sounds like Taylor Swift might be to blame – and she reportedly feels guilty about it.

So far this season, Travis Kelce does not have a single touchdown or a single game with more than 100 yards.

Needless to say, the struggles from KElce have sparked a lot of criticism in the media. With some questioning Kelce’s dedication to the game and one prominent ESPN analyst claiming that he was out of shape from partying with Taylor Swift.

And it sounds like the pop sensation is taking on some of the blame.

According to a recent report from Life and Style Magazine, Taylor Swift “a little guilty” for Kelce’s poor fitness after all the time he spent this offseason partying and “living the good life with her.”

“All the commentators are saying that he partied like a monster during offseason, and he’s only got himself to blame for being out of shape and out of form,” a source close to the situation told Life and Style.

“Taylor and Travis both insist it’s being blown out of proportion, but there’s no doubt Taylor feels a little guilty that it’s gotten to this point because it is true that he spent his offseason living the good life with her.”

“Even after training camp he was off his diet and partying with her and her friends because that’s what she wanted to do,” the source continued.

While she contributed to the lack of fitness, it sounds like she’s trying to help him get back in shape, too.

“She’s promised to go on the diet with him for support, at least when they’re together,” the insider said. “That means all the junk food is out, no sugar, and definitely no drinking.”

Needless to say, this sparked a lot of reactions.

“He’s a grown man. He is 100% responsible for his own diet and fitness routine. Even more so, he is a top level athlete. He’s literally paid handsomely to be in top shape,” one person wrote in the comments of the story on Yahoo Sports.

“Oh yes, this long time professional athlete needs the kiddy-pop singer’s advice and help to get into shape,” another person added.

“I’m no fan of Swift but he does have himself to blame. Drinking alcohol and eating junk was all on him,” another commenter added.

“When you drink and eat all the time you’re going to be huge,” another person said.

“She has nothing to feel guilty about. Travis is an adult, isn’t he? He’s responsible for keeping himself in shape.

“Why do men always revert to a helpless infantile state when they get a girlfriend? Sad,” another person added.

We’ll have to see whether or not Kelce starts putting up his regular production later in the season.

