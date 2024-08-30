Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Since she began dating Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce a few months ago, pop sensation Taylor Swift has become a big part of the Chiefs’ community, attending 13 games in support of her boyfriend last year, including the Super Bowl LVIII win over the 49ers. And it sounds like she might now be trying to become a part of the coaching staff, too.

During a recent interview with NBC’s Chris Simms ahead of the upcoming NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that Taylor Swift has actually been drawing up plays for the team and that the Chiefs might have to try to use one in a game.

“I think it’s been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football,” Mahomes said of Swift according to NFL.com. “I know being a girl dad, how cool it is for me to see like these little girls — these daughters — and how much they’re loving to spend time with their dad, watching football. And then meeting Taylor, realizing how genuine and cool she is. I think that’s been special to me because she’s, like you said, the most famous person in the world, she could not be (genuine).

“And she’s really interested in football, and she asks a lot of great questions. Started drawing up plays. We might have to put one in.”

The Chiefs are trying to make history by winning their third consecutive Super Bowl this season, and it sounds like Swift is truly doing everything she can to help.

