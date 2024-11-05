Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

There was a lot of speculation that Taylor Swift would make a surprise appearance at the Kamala Harris rally in Pennsylvania on Monday night, given it was the night before the presidential election and Swift as expressed her support for Kamala Harris. But Swift apparently decided against it.

Taylor Swift had a free week on her schedule and the Kamala Harris rally was near her hometown in Pennsylvania, leading to much speculation that Swift could provide a last-minute boost to the Harris campaign with a surprise campaign appearance. But that was not the case.

Instead, Taylor Swift decided to attend the Kansas City Chiefs game in Kansas City in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Obviously, this does not change the fact that Swift has publicly endorsed Harris already.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country,” Swift wrote in a post on social media earlier this year.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

Swift also took to social media to remind her fans to be sure to vote in the election.

“And here’s a friendly but extremely important reminder that tomorrow is the US Election and your last chance to vote,” she wrote.

Still, Monday night was a chance for her to solidify her support for Harris and give her a big boost heading into election day.

Instead, she chose to attend a football game in a shocking decision.

