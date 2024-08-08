Sandy Hooper-USA TODAY

Taylor Swift was met with a terrifying threat this week when an alleged extremist who pledged loyalty to the Islamic State appeared to be planning a terrorist attack against one of her concerts in Vienna, Austria. As a result of the threats, three of those concerts have been canceled.

The pop sensation was set to perform three concerts in Vienna this weekend on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. But as a result of the threats against the concerts, all three of them have been canceled.

“With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” Barracuda Music said Wednesday in a post online, according to CNN.

In a statement, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer called the canceled concerts “a bitter disappointment for all fans in Austria.”

“We live in a time in which violent means are being used to attack our Western way of life,” he said. “Islamist terrorism threatens security and freedom in many Western countries. This is precisely why we will not give up our values ​​​​such as freedom and democracy, but will defend them even more vehemently.”

Swift’s official website has listed the concerts as canceled, but she did not immediately make a statement on the matter.

[CNN]