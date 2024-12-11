Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift made a lot of money from her record-breaking Eras Tour over the past several months, and it sounds like she is taking some of that money and giving it back to some of the people who helped make it all possible.

The pop sensation closed her Eras Tour this weekend, and over the course of the massive tour, People Magazine reported that Taylor Swift offered massive bonuses to everyone working on the tour.

The total number of bonuses totaled $197 million, according to the outlet.

“Over the past two years, Swift gave out $197 million in bonuses to everyone working on her tour — including truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, make-up, wardrobe, physical therapists and video team — PEOPLE confirms,” the outlet reported this week.

This is pretty insane news that speaks to how generous the pop sensation is, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“We made the right person famous,” one person wrote on X.

“Not to be a boot licker but giving l ~12% of your net worth to your workers is awesome and Dolly Parton is the only other person i can think of who engages in this,” someone else added.

“It’s kinda sad how all Taylor does is minds her business, makes her music, and goes out of her way to exercise generosity, yet so many of y’all take every opportunity possible to use her as a punching bag for no warranted reason,” another person said.

“Taylor Swift seems like one of the best humans around,” someone else wrote.

“I think I know one Taylor Swift song. But after seeing this. I’m a fan. A big fan. How could you not be?” another person added.

“Reminder that Even tho Taylor Swift is a billionaire half of her net worth comes from her catalog, which means she doesn’t have a billion dollars in her bank account. And she still gave 200M as bonuses,” someone else said.

This is some serious generosity from Taylor.

