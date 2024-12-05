Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It’s notoriously hard to make it in the NFL, as most careers only last a few years on average. With there only being 53 roster spots available every Sunday, lifelong dreams go by the wayside every week in the league.

That’s exactly what happened for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they waived a player in anticipation of getting cornerback Cory Trice back from injured reserve.

“The Steelers have waived RB Jonathan Ward. There’s your roster spot for Cory Trice,” reported Steelers beat writer Nick Farabaugh.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“It doesnt matter I’m happy trice is healthy Johnathan ward didn’t play for the steelers he was up on the active roster once,” one callous fan said, apparently forgetting that players have dreams and aspirations like everyone else.

“Better be, it would be nice if any one of Porter Jackson or trice could play inside but nbd. Depth is depth, he’ll get some dime looks I’m sure,” one fan added.

“I’ll believe it only when I actually see trice actually play snaps in game,” one fan added, referencing Trice’s struggle to stay healthy and get consistent playing time since being drafted by the the Steelers.

It’ll be interesting to see if Trice can make the most of his opportunity and if Ward can rebound with another organization.