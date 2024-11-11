Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin celebrates while leaving the field after the Steelers’ game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders faced off on Sunday in the nation’s capital, in a battle of teams leading their respective divisions.

Steelers fans are known for traveling well to opposing stadiums, so the Commmanders distributed burgundy towels to its fans, in an effort to neutralize the effect of Pittsburgh fans’ famous “Terrible Towels.” The Commanders’ plan didn’t exactly work, as the Steelers manager to scrape out a 28-27 victory.

To add insult to injury, the official Steelers Twitter account mocked the Commanders’ plan afterward.

“Often imitated, never duplicated,” the account posted, along with a picture of sea of terrible towels.

Fans reacted to the brutal shot on social media.

“I LOVE THE PITTSBURGH STEELERS MAN. MY HEART RATE GOING CRAZY. ANYONE ELSE? LOL,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Best traveling fans in the league, HANDS DOWN!” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Please win games in less dramatic fashion from now on. Half those fans nearly had a heart attack. lol,” one fan added.

“hey didn’t think this one through…WHERE IS THE BURGUNDY,” one fan wanted to know.

“This is what happens when Marketing/HR runs the team – stupid name, stupid uniform/logo, rip off other team’s traditions… and then lose,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if these two teams meet again in the Super Bowl with the way both are playing as of late.