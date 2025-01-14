Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to figure out what the future looks like as the franchise approaches a decade of mediocrity. The beginning of this season looked as if Pittsburgh was heading in the right direction, but things fell apart late in the season when quarterback Russell Wilson began to look his age.

After five losses to end the season, including a Wild Card round loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers’ season has ended earlier than fans would’ve liked once again. Now the team has started planning for the future.

In the wake of Russell’s struggles down the stretch, it seems that Pittsburgh is after insurance at the position to make sure they have a backup plan in light of another mid-season collapse.

“The (Steelers) are signing former Miami Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson, per his agents,” reported NFL insider Ari Meirov on Tuesday.

The #Steelers are signing former Miami Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson, per his agents @_SportsTrust. pic.twitter.com/uqykWLRvou — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 14, 2025

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Yo, Steelers just scooped up a backup QB with something to prove! Thompson’s been riding the bench in Miami, now he gets a fresh shot. Pittsburgh might’ve just found their diamond in the rough,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Why? Like what is the purpose of getting our 3rd string in January,” one fan added.

“How do teams watch these bum qbs play and think it’s a good idea to sign them?” one fan wanted to know.

It’ll be interesting to see Thompson’s role in the organization.