Russell Wilson didn’t play in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 2 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. But that didn’t stop the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback from getting the last laugh over his former team.

With a 13-6 victory, the Steelers moved to 2-0 on the year, while the Broncos fell to 0-2. And after the game, Pittsburgh quarterback Justin Fields revealed that Wilson was presented with a game ball in an effort to throw some additional shade at Denver.

“I think we all know Russ got kind of did dirty last year,” Fields told reporters after the game, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “So I know he wished he could have played today in this game, but it’s awesome getting a win for him. He got a petty game ball.”

Originally acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2022 season, Wilson’s two seasons with the Broncos were anything but memorable. After Denver went 5-12 in Wilson’s debut season in the Mile High City, head coach Sean Payton benched the Super Bowl-winning signal-caller late in the 2023 campaign due to concerns regarding his contract.

That move proved prophetic, with the Broncos releasing Wilson after the season — and taking a $53 million cap hit to do so. But if the first two weeks of the 2023 season are any indication, Denver’s problems remain the same, while Wilson is still waiting to make his own Pittsburgh debut.

