The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to work through their issues before it’s too late and their drought of playoff wins stretches yet another year. Unfortunately, the Steelers are heading into their Wild Card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on the wrong end of a four-game losing streak.

A glaring concern for Pittsburgh all season has been the depth of its receiving corps. It’s a concern that was brought to the forefront after top receiving threat George Pickens was forced to miss time with a hamstring injury, causing the offense’s production to sputter.

Now, with the playoffs encroaching, Pittsburgh is making a change to its receiver’s room in hopes of getting things ironed out in time to make a deep playoff run.

“We have released WR Scotty Miller from the Active Roster,” the team reported from its official Twitter account.

It’ll be interesting to see if the move plays dividends for the Steelers.