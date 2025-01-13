Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

For the eighth straight season, the Pittsburgh Steelers fell short of securing a playoff victory, sparking widespread calls from fans and media for the team to fire head coach Mike Tomlin. But it does not sound like that’s going to happen.

According to Pittsburgh Steelers insider Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers have no intention of parting ways with Mike Tomlin despite another lackluster postseason performance.

“Despite a widespread public outcry and another embarrassing early exit from the postseason, the Steelers are not planning to make any move involving coach Mike Tomlin, according to team sources,” Dulac reported in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sunday.

While Tomlin’s tenure has been marked by remarkable regular-season consistency he has gone 18 seasons without a single losing record with the team, but the team has not had success in the postseason. The Steelers have not won a playoff game since the 2016-17 campaign, losing six consecutive first-round games. This ties the Miami Dolphins for the longest active drought of playoff wins in the NFL.

Needless to say, the decision to keep Tomlin led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Of course not. We will just continue to be mediocre and get our doors blown off in the playoffs,” one fan wrote on X.

“I am truly baffled at how this surprises any of you,” someone else said.

“Another no playoff winning season upcoming,” another person wrote.

“I’ll go ahead and book our embarrassing wildcard loss next year on my schedule,” someone else said.

“Again, I just don’t get it. Why is this performance being rewarded? It makes absolutely no sense. Legitimately, what has Tomlin done over the last decade that warrants running it back?” another person added.

“Monumental mistake by the Steelers,” someone else said.

We’ll have to see what changes the team decides to make this offseason, but it’s clear that firing Tomlin will not be one of them.