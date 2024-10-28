Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a plan to play both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at quarterback during Monday night’s game against the New York Giants, but that plan has officially been derailed.

On Sunday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that Fields suffered a hamstring injury, putting his status for Monday night’s game in question.

About an hour before kickoff, the Steelers confirmed that Fields will miss Monday night’s game, according to Steelers beat writer Gerry Gulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“Justin Fields is inactive and will be the emergency 3rd QB vs NYG. Injured his hamstring the other day,” Gulac said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Fields started the first six games of the season for the Steelers with Wilson sidelined with a calf injury.

In his six starts, Fields led the team to a 4-2 record, accounting for 10 touchdowns with just one interception.

Despite Fields’ strong play, the Steelers decided to replace him with Wilson during last week’s game against the New York Jets.

Wilson had a dominant performance in his first start with the team, setting a record for passing yards in a Steelers debut.

It would have been interesting to see how the team planned to use both quarterbacks, but that will have to wait until Fields is healthy again.

We’ll have to see how Wilson performs in his second start with the team.

