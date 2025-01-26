Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Shedeur Sanders very well may end up being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But to some teams, the presence of Deion Sanders may be too overbearing to hand over the keys of the franchise to him.

This is at least the sentiment that some fans have shared on social media. Whether it be rumors that Deion and Shedeur Sanders may force their way to whatever organization they want to or potentially just the fact that Deion may be critical of every move made once he is drafted, there are at least some concerns that go along with having a Hall of Fame father.

On Saturday, Shedeur Sanders spoke to reporters where he made it clear that he will answer any and all questions. Even if they involve his father’s influence on his NFL career.

“I like that I’m able to get in the forefront of everything and they are able to understand me,” said Sanders in a video shared by ESPN Titans reporter Turron Davenport. “Ask me any questions you want. I’m not ducking. I’m right here live and in the flesh. I’m able to answer any questions out there.

Davenport put this statement from Sanders to the test, asking the star quarterback whether his father’s influence was a bad thing on his prospects as an NFL player.

Shedeur answered this by vehemently denying that his father’s influence is anything but overwhelmingly positive for him and should be the goal of any father.

“I didn’t know your parents wanting the best for you and being involved was a problem,” added Sanders “I think as parent, each and every one would want the best for their kid. So the fact that he has the opportunity to do that for me… He has the best quarterback in the country. He is supposed to do that.”

The concerns surrounding Deion Sanders may be a bit overblown, as he has already denied that he or his son will make any demands about his potential landing spot in the draft.

Either way, this likely won’t be the first or the last time that Shedeur is asked about his father throughout the pre-draft process. So he better get used to answering these questions even more moving forward.