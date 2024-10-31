Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) scrambles against the Tennessee Titans during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.

The Indianapolis Colts are in a period of major flux.

The Colts are sitting at 4-4 and right on the edge of making the playoffs. Indianapolis is so desperate to make a playoff push that they’re prioritizing winning now over the development of their 2023 first-round draft pick Anthony Richardson.

Head coach Shane Steichen and the Colts announced that veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will be the team’s starter moving forward and that it’s his job to lose. This is especially interesting considering what he has said previously about starting Flacco over Richardson.

Steichen was reminded during a press conference that in the past he has been steadfast about Richardson needing in-game reps to develop and polish out his game. In response, Steichen completely walked back his words and stated that there are other ways for Richardson to improve.

“I know I said that and things change there. So, I think right now, sitting back and seeing a veteran … you can develop that way as well,” Steichen responds in a clip shared to Twitter by The Athletic’s James Boyd.

#Colts HC Shane Steichen has preached Anthony Richardson needs to play to improve. I asked him how AR can improve now while *not* playing. “I know I said that and things change there. So, I think right now, sitting back and seeing a veteran … you can develop that way as well.” pic.twitter.com/0fbZEjbrfz — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 30, 2024

Fans reacted to the clip on social media.

“You can just tell what he’s saying is all scripted and prepared. so annoying,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Everyone just trying to save their jobs at this point,” one fan added.

“Richardson needs to humble himself set the rest of the year, mature, get in better shape, study the play book and learn from a Super Bowl winning QB. Listen, Learn and I bet next year he will be a force as long as he pays attention,” one fan added.

“A coach’s default is always “how do I win the next game.” Self protection,” one fan added.

“This guy should run for president the way he is flip-flopping,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out, but given Flacco’s advanced age relative to the rest of the league, it’s hard to imagine it’ll pay dividends in the long run.