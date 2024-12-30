Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts produced a dreadful performance on Sunday. Indy shockingly lost to the dismal New York Giants, allowing 45 points to backup quarterback Drew Lock in a must-win game.

Fans have gotten furious in response to the loss. Many around the league are left to wonder: Is head coach Steve Steichen safe?

After the game, reporters didn’t shy away from the obvious. One reporter asked the Colts head coach about how he feels about his job security right now.

“I control what I control,” Steichen said via Pro Football Talk.

Steichen has gone 16-17 as head coach of the Colts since the team hired him last season. They haven’t delivered on moving ahead, and in a must-win situation folded on Sunday afternoon.

Things aren’t expected to get any easier either. It’s going to be a long winter and spring in Indianapolis with how the team has ended the season. Former Colts punter Pat McAfee is clearly fed up after his tirade earlier on Sunday. When former players are showing unrest, it’s only fixing to get worse.

The Colts won’t make the NFL Playoffs yet again this season. After owning the early part of this century, the team has become mostly beleaguered.

And at the the end of the day, it seems like a lot of self-evaluation may have to be done in town. Colts fans and otherwise appear very frustrated. The thing is, they have every reason to.

