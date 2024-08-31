Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Coming into the 2024-25 NFL season, it seems like many fans believe that the AFC South could be the Houston Texans to lose. But in the eyes of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, that couldn’t be further from being the case.

Khan recently spoke about his expectations of the team in the latest episode of the team’s in-house video series, The Hunt, boldly saying that winning is “the expectation” and even that this year’s Jaguars team is “the best team assembled” in team history.

“About a month ago we celebrated the city’s partnership with the Jaguars and the approval of funding for the new stadium of the future,” Khan said via NFL.com. “So, I met with the reporters and the discussion obviously quickly turned to football and I was quoted, For us, winning now is the expectation. So really, I have been looking forward to tonight to set the record straight. I was not misquoted. And let me just repeat, winning now is the expectation.

“Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let’s prove it by winning now.”

It’s easy to forget that just two seasons ago, the Jaguars looked like the team in the AFC South that were poised to breakout and become a contender in the conference.

Now, at least for Khan, expectations are quite high for the Jaguars to have bounce back year and return to the postseason after missing out on the festivities this past season.

[NFL.com]