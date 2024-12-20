A view of the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Maryland Senators recently blocked legislature that would have brought the Washington Commanders back to RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. That measure has now disappeared.

“Chaos on Capitol Hill surrounding the government funding agreement has resulted in the RFK stadium bill being dropped from the larger bill after it was upended by President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday,” a report on WUSA9 in Maryland read on Thursday night.

The Commanders are trying to move from Northwest Stadium, formerly FedEx Field, where they’ve been housed since 1997. Their goal is to return to the RFK Stadium site, where they played during the franchise’s glory years.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser commented on the update in the legislation on Thursday evening.

“Let me be clear. The legislation contains no federal funding for the transfer of the land,” Bowser said via WUSA9. “In fact, the legislation expressly prohibits the use of federal funds to the land. The report included what’s next for the Washington and legislature’s efforts to try and get the bill going.

“The next steps for the government funding bill are unclear, as is the future of the attachment giving D.C. long-term control of the RFK site. Options range from adopting a reworked version of the budget bill congressional leaders already agreed to,” the report said. “Which could potentially preserve the RFK bill, to scraping the original agreement altogether and starting over.” So we’ll see what happens for the Commanders, who could be on the move… or could remain in a significant holding pattern. All told, it’s a messy situation that’s developing in D.C. Then again, aren’t they all?

