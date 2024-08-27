Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos had three quarterbacks competing for the team’s starting job this offseason. But even though only one of them ultimately won the job, it sounds like the team is planning to keep all three of them on the roster for this upcoming season.

During a press conference this week, Sean Payton announced that the team is planning for Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson and rookie Bo Nix to all make the team’s 53-man roster when it is announced later this week.

“I feel comfortable with those three quarterbacks. I think I told you already I see the three of them making it,” Payton said according to Mike Klis of KUSA.

Earlier this week, the the team announced that rookie Bo Nix would be the team’s starting quarterback this upcoming season with Stidham serving as his backup after previously filling in for Russell Wilson last season and ultimately taking over for him after the former Bronco was benched toward the end of the season.

Wilson, who started most of last season for the New York Jets in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers, is expected to be the team’s third-string quarterback if he remains on the roster, but there was some thought that he might be released by the team.

