Dec 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) leaves the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams got off to a slow start to the season, and as a result, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been involved in trade rumors heavily. Kupp even spoke about being traded with media members.

“It’s that time of the year, there’s going to be rumors and things that go around. I let that stuff as much as I can be in the background,” Kupp said, per Adam Grosbard.

Asked if he or his representatives have had conversations with the Rams about trade rumors, Cooper Kupp said, “Nothing really. It’s that time of the year, there’s going to be rumors and things that go around. I let that stuff as much as I can be in the background.” https://t.co/YsWEoSylFk — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) October 23, 2024

The Rams won their second straight game on Thursday night, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 30-20. Now there’s a chance that Los Angeles can make a playoff push, and as such head coach Sean McVay addressed the trade rumors circulating his star player.

“Here’s what I’ll tell you: Teams reached out,” McVay said, according to Pro Football Talk.

“Some of the things I’ve seen out there — they’re just not true. We’ve addressed that with those individuals. Teams have called about him and we let him know what the dialogue was there. And then there’s a lot of stuff out there where there’s not a lot of accountability to the reports. And that’s unfortunate.

“I think about coaching our team. We’re an inside-out organization. I’m really glad to have Cooper Kupp back with us and that’s what I expect to stay that way.”

Fans reacted to McVay’s remarks on social media.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Team looked great with both Puka and Cooper Kupp back in the lineup, congrats Rams,” one fan said on Twitter.

“They wouldn’t have played him if he was on the trading block,” one fan added.

“Kupp isn’t just a player, he’s a cornerstone for the Rams—keeping him around seems like the right call for the long run,” one fan added.

“This is being said until the right cash considerations or higher trade offer is made,” one fan speculated.

In the Thursday night game, Kupp’s first since going down with an injury in Week Two, saw him catch five passes for 51 yards. It’ll be interesting to see how things play out.

[PFT]