The Seattle Seahawks had a dissapointing campaign in 2o24. After a breakout season from veteran quarterback Geno Smith in 2023, Smith regressed this year and the Seahawks narrowly missed out on a postseason berth.

As a consequence of Smith’s regression and the offense’s struggles throughout the season, Seattle dismissed its offensive coordinator. According to one prominent NFL insider, the team has now taken the final steps for one of its lead candidates to fill the void on its staff.

“The Seahawks recently interviewed former Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich for their vacant offensive coordinator position, sources tell (NFL on CBS). Leftwich interviewed earlier this month for the Patriots head coaching job as he eyes a return to the NFL,” CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported on Friday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Tells me they’re promoting from within or they already have their guy and he’s still in the playoffs. Guess is it’s the former,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“it didn’t work out in Tampa but he’s a good guy and I wish him the best,” one fan added.

“would LOVE to see him back in the league & love that chance for him in Seattle,” another fan added.

“This would be one of the candidates I would be very excited about as a Seahawk fan,” wrote someone else.

“By far the most experienced candidate linked to the Seahawks’ OC job,” a fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Leftwich makes his return with the Hawks.