The Denver Broncos are 5-3 and having a solid season on the field. Unfortunately, tragedy has struck off of the field.

Prominent NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on the news on Tuesday that a beloved sports editor in the Denver community passed away too soon.

“Scott Monserud, who elevated The Denver Post’s sports section into one of the most respected in the country, died Monday at the age of 69,” Schefter tweeted.

Fans reacted to the heartbreaking news on social media.

“Tragic loss! Love from the city of Denver! Go broncos!” one fan said on Twitter.

“Scott Monserud’s impact on sports journalism will be felt for years to come. His dedication and passion for the craft truly elevated the game,” one fan added.

“Sad to hear about the passing of Scott Monserud. His impact on sports journalism at The Denver Post will be remembered. Rest in peace,” one fan added.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear about Scott Monserud’s passing. His contributions to sports journalism and the legacy he built at The Denver Post will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family and colleagues during this difficult time,” one fan added.

“A true legend in sports media. Scott Monserud transformed the way we view sports journalism. He will be greatly missed,’ one fan added.