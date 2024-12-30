Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

NFL superstar running back Saquon Barkley spent the first six years of his career with the New York Giants. But he’s now with the Philadelphia Eagles, and it sounds like he’s glad he made the change.

On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys by a final score of 41-7, clinching the NFC East division title in the process.

This marked the first time in Barkley’s career that he won a division title with his team.

As a result, he dished some not-so-subtle shade at the Giants after wearing the celebratory hats and t-shirts given to the division champions.

“My first hat-and-T-shirt game,” Barkley said after the game according to Mike Garafolo. of the NFL Network. “I didn’t even know that was a thing.”

Obviously, this is a pretty clear shot at the New York Giants, where he never experienced this kind of success.

Barkley the first six seasons of his career with the Giants. During that time, the Giants did not win a single division title with the Giants. In fact, the Giants made the playoffs just one time with Barkley on the roster, earning a Wild Card spot in 2022.

The Giants, meanwhile, have one of the worst records in the entire league after a disappointing season.

Clearly, Barkley is happy about his decision to leave the Giants and join the Eagles.

