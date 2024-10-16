Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

This Sunday, the New York Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles in what will mark Saquon Barkley’s first game facing his former team.

But despite leaving the Giants as a free agent to join a division rival this past offseason, the Pro Bowl running back isn’t anticipating any boos when he takes the field at MetLife Stadium.

“Maybe I’m naive, but I think it’s over. That chapter’s closed,” Barkley said, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “I truly don’t care no more, and I’m pretty sure fans don’t care no more.”

If Barkley doesn’t get booed, HBO’s Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants may be the biggest reason why. The miniseries, which aired this past summer, depicted the Giants’ efforts — or lack thereof — to re-sign the Penn State product, with general manager Joe Schoen making it clear he’d only be willing to re-sign him up to a certain price.

Ultimately, New York was outbid for Barkley’s services, with the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year signing a three-year, $37.75 million contract with Philadelphia. Through the first five games of the season, the deal is looking like a bargain for the Eagles, with the 27-year-old having rushed for 482 yards and four touchdowns, adding 14 receptions for 92 yards and an additional score.

