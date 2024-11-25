Sep 6, 2024; Sao Paulo, BRA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Neo Quimica Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking dominant. The Eagles are 9-2 on the season and a lot of their success is thanks to the otherworldly performance of star running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley rushed for 255 yards in Sunday night’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, the best mark of his career. Unfortunately, one fan on Twitter revealed that looking closer at the numbers paints a troubling picture.

“Saquon is having a similar impact for Philadelphia that CMC had for SF in 2022-23 but my main worry is he had 26+4 rec last night and is on pace for 400 touches(including post-season) 400 touches is almost always a bad sign for a RB,” tweeted the user on Monday.

Saquon is having a similar impact for Philadelphia that CMC had for SF in 2022-23 but my main worry is he had 26+4 rec last night and is on pace for 400 touches(including post-season) 400 touches is almost always a bad sign for a RB — Elli (@evselll) November 25, 2024

Fans reacted on social media to the news that Barkley is in danger of being overworked.

“Speaking of CMC….. He honestly looks like 2019 Gurley out there,” one fan said on Twitter, noting how it looks like McCarthy’s high usage may have spurned on his decline.

“Wish we had a better RB2 to lighten the load, but I pray he stays healthy,” one fan added, noting that the Eagles don’t have a lot of options behind Barkley.

“Last year was it for CMC,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Hopefully, the Eagles can lighten Barkley’s long-term workload and maximize his effectiveness throughout his career.