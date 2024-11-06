Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles superstar running back Saquon Barkley had a dominant performance in the team’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars over the weekend, and he has been properly honored as a result.

After a 199-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Jaguars, the NFL announced on Wednesday afternoon that Saquon Barkley had been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Barkley was all-around outstanding in leading the Eagles past the Jacksonville Jaguars, 28-23, on Sunday. He piled up 199 scrimmage yards, with 159 coming on the ground, and had two total touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving. However, it will be his backward leapfrog over a Jaguars defender that will long be remembered from his performance,” the NFL wrote in its announcement on Wednesday.

Needless to say, this is a well-deserved honor for Barkley, and the announcement led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Is he the best RB in the league? Derrick Henry is playing great, but Saquon has done some pretty incredible stuff with the ball in his hand,” one fan said in a post on X.

“Most innovative player of the week,” another fan added.

“He takes the fly Eagles fly line to heart. Keep on flying to new heights, Saquon!” another fan said.

“One of the best players I’ve ever seen,” added another fan.

“They should just rename the award Saquon Barkley of the Week,” another fan added.

“He legitimately needs to be in the MVP conversation,” another fan said.

This is now the third time this season alone that Barkley has earned this honor.

