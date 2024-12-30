Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

NFL superstar running back Saquon Barkley spent six seasons with the New York Giants before joining the Philadelphia Eagles. It seems he’s pleased with the move.

On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles secured a 41-7 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, clinching the NFC East division title in the process.

This was the first time in Barkley’s career that he won a division title with his team.

Following the game, he made some pointed comments about the Giants while wearing the celebratory hats and t-shirts awarded to the division champions.

“My first hat-and-T-shirt game,” Barkley said after the game, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. “I didn’t even know that was a thing.”

This remark was a clear shot at the New York Giants, where he never enjoyed similar success.

Barkley spent his first six seasons with the Giants, during which they failed to win a single division title. In fact, the Giants made the playoffs only once with Barkley on the roster, earning a Wild Card spot in 2022.

Needless to say, these comments led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“That’s embarrassing for the Giants,” one fan wrote on X.

“Letting Saquon Barkley come to us is the dumbest decision ever made by the New York Giants and they hired Ben McAdoo,” another fan wrote.

“Ok Barkley… stop taking shots at the Giants,” someone else added.

“You not in POVERTY anymore,” another person added.

“Boy been so used to POVERTY so glad we got him outta there,” someone else said.

“Alright man,” another person said.

It’s very clear that Barkley is quite content with his decision to leave the Giants and join the Eagles.

