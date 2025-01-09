Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Things never quite went right for the San Francisco 49ers this season. The season started ominously when reigning offensive player of the year, Christian McCaffrey, was ruled out of the first game of the season with an Achilles injury that he would go on to deal with for the remainder of the season.

The injuries never stopped coming for San Francisco, and it felt at times like every player that went down was a key part of the Niners’ successes last season.

Needless to say, San Francisco did not repeat as NFC Champions. Rather than avenging last season’s Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco went 6-11 and failed to make the playoffs.

As should be expected, San Francisco decided to make major changes this offseason. And while the team has publicly announced it would be standing firm with head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Brock Purdy, not everyone was quite so safe.

The Niners parted ways with both their special teams coordinator and their defensive coordinator.

As San Francisco looks to fill the holes on its coaching staff, it has wrapped things up with one leading candidate who Shanahan already has a history with, according to one NFL insider.

“49ers completed an interview with Robert Saleh for their vacant DC position,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday.

It’ll be interesting to see if Saleh and Shanahan begin working together again.