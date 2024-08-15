Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2024 NFL season less than a month away, ESPN seems to have made a shocking decision on Thursday as they have reportedly fired long-time NFL reporter and analyst Sam Ponder.

On Thursday afternoon, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported that ESPN has decided to fire Sam Ponder as well as Robert Griffin III as a result of “budget moves” heading into the end of its fiscal year.

“Sam Ponder and Robert Griffin III have been fired by ESPN, according to sources. These are budget moves. These are the only two being let go as ESPN ends its fiscal year,” Marchand said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Ponder has been with ESPN for longer than a decade. While she has held many roles during her time with the network, covering college football and basketball as well as the NFL, she most recently served as the host of Sunday NFL Countdown on ESPN.

This move is rather shocking in terms of timing considering the NFL season is just a few weeks away.

It’s not clear who will be replacing Ponder on Sunday NFL Countdown or what she has planned next.

