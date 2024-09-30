Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

After a hot start to the 2024-25 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints and Derek Carr have seemingly snapped back to reality a bit. And this has left Carr quite frustrated about the inconsistency from week to week.

Dominant victories over the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys in the first two weeks of the season left the Saints looking like one of the best teams in the NFC.

However, losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons in the past two weeks have the Saints sitting at .500, a record that Carr is not happy to settle for.

After Sunday’s loss to Atlanta, Carr didn’t mince words about the team’s performance, saying that it “isn’t good enough”.

“It hurts,” said Carr in his postgame press conference, transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “You try your best not to be so angry about it, but you hate losing. You hate losing, especially close ones. They just stink. I thought positively, we ran the ball, we threw it effectively. Compared to last week, I thought we got better, but just like Debo [Paulson Adebo] said, it’s not good enough. We got to do better, and obviously, it wasn’t enough to get a win today.”

As Carr alluded to, there are positives that he and the Saints team as a whole can take away from this game. 366 total yards of offense is typically going to be enough to come away with the win in most games. However, losing to a division rival on a last-second field goal has to be demoralizing.

Regardless, the Saints won’t have any time to sit around feeling bad for themselves. They have arguably the most difficult matchup of the season to date in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

[Pro Football Talk]