Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Following a 2-0 start to the 2024 season, the New Orleans Saints have now lost their last five games.

And things could be getting worse for New Orleans, as it appears one of its star players wants a trade.

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos beat the Saints 33-10, in what doubled as former head coach Sean Payton’s return to New Orleans. And after the game, Payton’s embrace with Saints star running back Alvin Kamara certainly raised some eyebrows, with many believing that the player had told his former head coach, “Come get me.”

The idea of Kamara joining the Broncos is certainly intriguing, as the former Tennessee star remains one of the NFL’s best running backs. In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has rushed for 438 yards and six touchdowns, adding 34 receptions for 252 yards and a score.

But while it initially appeared that Kamara was in the midst of a resurgent season, the Saints’ offense has since stalled out, with starting quarterback Derek Carr dealing an oblique injury and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed out for the rest of the season with a meniscus injury. Meanwhile, the Broncos are now 4-3 following Thursday night’s win, while the potential addition of Kamara could add a new dynamic to Denver’s offense.

[FanSided]